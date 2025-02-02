Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BMTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in BM Technologies by 323.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 102,406 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BM Technologies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Capmk lowered shares of BM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BM Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

BM Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMTX opened at $5.00 on Friday. BM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $5.16. The stock has a market cap of $60.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.92.

BM Technologies Profile

BM Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner banks in the United States. It offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through a full service fintech banking platform. The company was formerly known as BankMobile Technologies, Inc and changed its name to BM Technologies, Inc in January 2021.

