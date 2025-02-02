Capital One Financial Corporation Closes $1.75 Billion Public Offering of Subordinated Notes

On January 30, 2025, Capital One Financial Corporation completed a public offering of $1,750,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 6.183% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2036. This closure was executed under an underwriting agreement dated January 28, 2025, with prominent underwriters like Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, and Capital One Securities, Inc.
The Notes were issued in accordance with a Subordinated Indenture dated August 29, 2006, and a First Supplemental Indenture dated January 30, 2025, both between the Company and The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., as trustee. These Notes have been registered under the Securities Act of 1933 by a registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-277813).
In accordance with Item 9.01 of the filing, the company has listed several exhibits including the Underwriting Agreement, the Subordinated Indenture dated August 29, 2006, the First Supplemental Indenture dated January 30, 2025, and more.
Capital One Financial Corporation has duly authorized and signed this Current Report on Form 8-K on January 30, 2025, by General Counsel and Corporate Secretary Matthew W. Cooper.
The full details of the filing can be accessed on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website.
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
