Caprock Group LLC Acquires 2,464 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,229 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 157,085 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 56,707 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 23.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,782,174 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $487,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150,986 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2,418.9% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 78,387 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 75,275 shares in the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter valued at $1,181,000. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $7,469,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $41.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.91.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oilfield services company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 26.03%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 24.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Griffin Securities downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Halliburton from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.42.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

