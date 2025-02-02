Caprock Group LLC Acquires 528 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 67,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,364,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.1% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 55,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,424,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 144,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,999,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITW. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $279.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI cut Illinois Tool Works from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $312.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.89.

ITW opened at $259.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $76.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $232.77 and a 12-month high of $279.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $262.05 and a 200-day moving average of $256.96.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 97.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

