Caprock Group LLC Buys New Shares in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $15,543,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody's

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.99, for a total value of $134,596.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,387,952.46. This represents a 0.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 843 shares of company stock worth $401,119. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE:MCO opened at $499.49 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $360.05 and a 1-year high of $505.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $483.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $474.53. The firm has a market cap of $90.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCO. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $565.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Moody’s from $495.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Moody’s from $543.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.36.

Moody's Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

