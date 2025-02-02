Caprock Group LLC Has $2.10 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Caprock Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.6% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Shares of FIS opened at $81.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.58. The company has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.04. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $60.39 and a one year high of $91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.97 per share, for a total transaction of $56,058.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,507.06. This trade represents a 6.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $994,500.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,546.03. This trade represents a 25.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

