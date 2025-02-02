Caprock Group LLC Invests $1.99 Million in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 66.9% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.4% in the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $395.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $386.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $457.81. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $362.21 and a fifty-two week high of $567.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 34.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 25.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $643.00 to $551.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $520.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $483.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $405.40 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.03.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

