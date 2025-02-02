Caprock Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in Cencora by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cencora in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 366.7% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.16, for a total transaction of $5,208,619.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 306,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,283,064.32. This trade represents a 6.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total transaction of $383,792.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,648.88. The trade was a 7.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,187 shares of company stock worth $17,790,912. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Cencora from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cencora from $237.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.40.

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of COR stock opened at $254.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $238.74 and a 200 day moving average of $235.90. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.77 and a 1 year high of $261.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.49.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.29%.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

