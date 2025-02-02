Caprock Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 144.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,924 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Twilio by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the second quarter worth $918,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the third quarter valued at $1,274,000. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $509,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,576 shares in the company, valued at $13,813,360. This trade represents a 3.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total transaction of $1,230,525.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,823,806.18. The trade was a 4.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,015 shares of company stock valued at $2,483,695. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twilio stock opened at $146.58 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $151.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The company has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of -57.03, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.29.

Several research analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Twilio from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Twilio from $83.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.25.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

