Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Carrier Global by 246.0% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.93.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR opened at $65.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.45. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $53.13 and a 52-week high of $83.32.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Carrier Global announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

