CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $8,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,433,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,672,204,000 after purchasing an additional 692,697 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,658,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $950,270,000 after buying an additional 56,888 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 85.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,587,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $944,435,000 after buying an additional 3,498,244 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,424,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $924,223,000 after buying an additional 277,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,136,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,909,000 after acquiring an additional 49,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $144.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.67. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.75 and a 1-year high of $147.10. The firm has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 1.39.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.56.

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total transaction of $238,382.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,214,026.36. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

