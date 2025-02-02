CDTi Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.43 and traded as high as $0.44. CDTi Advanced Materials shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 671 shares.
CDTi Advanced Materials Stock Up 8.7 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.43.
About CDTi Advanced Materials
CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc provides technology and solutions to the automotive emissions control markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its catalyst products include synergized- platinum group metal (PGM) diesel oxidation catalysts, zero-PGM catalysts, selective catalytic reduction catalysts, and base-metal activated rhodium support catalysts.
