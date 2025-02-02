CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

CEL-SCI Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of CVM opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.09. CEL-SCI has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $3.08. The stock has a market cap of $28.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86.

Get CEL-SCI alerts:

Institutional Trading of CEL-SCI

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CEL-SCI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 29.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 9.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 612,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 53,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

About CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of immune system therapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead immunotherapy is Multikine, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of certain head and neck cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.