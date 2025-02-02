Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Upgraded by CIBC to Sector Outperform Rating

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) was upgraded by CIBC from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $150.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CLS. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Celestica from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $77.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Celestica from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.64.

Shares of CLS opened at $123.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.25. Celestica has a twelve month low of $32.80 and a twelve month high of $133.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 2.25.

In other Celestica news, Director Michael Wilson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total transaction of $2,468,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,784 shares in the company, valued at $176,134.32. This represents a 93.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Celestica by 66.7% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Celestica by 480.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

