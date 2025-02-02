CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 25.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 20,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNP shares. UBS Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.46.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $32.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $33.12.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 55.63%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

