CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 114,904 Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,904 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $30,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,570,000 after acquiring an additional 210,399 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 48.0% in the third quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 137,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,418,000. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Performance

BATS:SMMD opened at $70.35 on Friday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 52 week low of $38.91 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

