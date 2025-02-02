CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,384 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $285.42 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.30 and a fifty-two week high of $346.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $271.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 168.35% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.38 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 115.24%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Amgen from $344.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $333.00 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.00.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

