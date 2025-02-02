CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,745 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 170,141.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,325,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,160,000 after acquiring an additional 20,313,200 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,438.5% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,133,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,707 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,354,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,802,000 after purchasing an additional 455,195 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,388,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,959,000 after purchasing an additional 412,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 3,798,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,242,000 after purchasing an additional 399,951 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $176.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.54. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.24 and a twelve month high of $182.38. The company has a market capitalization of $126.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.