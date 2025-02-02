CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $187.26 Million Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,881,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,369 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust makes up approximately 4.6% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $187,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $43,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 812.8% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at about $147,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $25.84 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

