CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 40,389.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,379,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $416,876,000 after buying an additional 1,376,065 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,945,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,307,612,000 after acquiring an additional 943,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,557,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,674,998,000 after purchasing an additional 638,342 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in General Dynamics by 117.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 858,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $259,469,000 after purchasing an additional 463,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 43.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 942,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,818,000 after purchasing an additional 283,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $307.00 to $284.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $279.00 to $276.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $337.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 5,540 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.91, for a total value of $1,556,241.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,349.36. The trade was a 21.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $257.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.61. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $247.01 and a 12 month high of $316.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.14). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 17.08%. As a group, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.64%.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

