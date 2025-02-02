CENTRAL TRUST Co Makes New Investment in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 185,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,374,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the third quarter worth about $164,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PPLT opened at $89.79 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.09 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.78.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

