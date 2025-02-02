CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 81 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Planning LLC raised its position in Stryker by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 3,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SYK opened at $390.90 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $314.93 and a 52-week high of $406.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $376.68 and a 200-day moving average of $363.02. The company has a market capitalization of $149.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 43.30%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total value of $21,131,303.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,879,954.90. This represents a 36.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Stryker from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $380.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Stryker from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $419.37.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

