CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 23,028 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $21,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% in the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Honeywell International by 96.4% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Honeywell International Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $223.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.12. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.66 and a 52-week high of $242.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.
Honeywell International Company Profile
Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.
