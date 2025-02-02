CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 23,028 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $21,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% in the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Honeywell International by 96.4% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $223.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.12. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.66 and a 52-week high of $242.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on HON. Barclays lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.