CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 66,471 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 66,471 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $7,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 56.0% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

CP opened at $79.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $74.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1318 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.98 to $91.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.