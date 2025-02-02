CGC Financial Services LLC Buys 213 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

CGC Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 64.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 95,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after buying an additional 7,629 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,159,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ED has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of ED stock opened at $93.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.85 and a 1 year high of $107.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.38.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 12.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.52%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

