CGC Financial Services LLC Cuts Position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

CGC Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,038,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,538 shares during the period. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF accounts for 25.7% of CGC Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. CGC Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF worth $64,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CAP Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 87,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

HELO stock opened at $62.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.77 and a 200 day moving average of $61.22. The firm has a market cap of $680.12 million, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.56. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $63.50.

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

