CGC Financial Services LLC Sells 1,152 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO)

CGC Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF comprises 0.3% of CGC Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. CGC Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of IDMO opened at $42.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.60. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $43.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.37 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.84.
About Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF
The Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (IDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets excluding the US and Korea. Stocks are selected by price momentum and weighted by momentum, scaled by market cap.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Trump’s Return-to-Office Mandate
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Crane Stock Soars, But the Best Could Be Yet to Come: Here’s Why
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.