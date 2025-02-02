CGC Financial Services LLC Sells 398 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

CGC Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of CGC Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. CGC Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 48.2% during the third quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $202,000.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NUSC stock opened at $43.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $29.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.70.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

