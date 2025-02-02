Chainbing Tops One Day Trading Volume of $27,191.33 (CBG)

Chainbing (CBG) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Chainbing has a market cap of $22.07 million and $27,191.33 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainbing token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0438 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Chainbing has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Chainbing’s genesis date was July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official message board is medium.com/@chainbing. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chainbing’s official website is www.chainbing.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainbing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainbing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainbing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

