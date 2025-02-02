Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from $215.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.27.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CHKP

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Institutional Trading of Check Point Software Technologies

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $218.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.63. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $145.75 and a twelve month high of $226.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.67 and its 200 day moving average is $187.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 73.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,094,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,105,000 after acquiring an additional 464,821 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $51,922,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,133,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,488,000 after purchasing an additional 252,581 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,836,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,153,000 after purchasing an additional 177,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 487,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,976,000 after buying an additional 103,388 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.