Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Acquired by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 68.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,827 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.25.

Shares of LNG opened at $223.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.51. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.31 and a twelve month high of $257.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $2.06. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

