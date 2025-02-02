Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 19,404.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,901,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,218,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876,260 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 15,750.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,901,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $574,551,000 after buying an additional 3,876,731 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 949.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,819,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $562,566,000 after buying an additional 3,456,008 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,108,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,581,137,000 after buying an additional 3,203,899 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,105,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,431,429,000 after acquiring an additional 874,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Chevron from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.27.

Chevron Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $149.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.14. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $135.37 and a twelve month high of $167.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $268.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 71.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $26,357,398.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,356.40. This represents a 97.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

