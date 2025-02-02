Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Verus Financial Partners Inc.

Verus Financial Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 17,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Brewster Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in Chevron by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 598,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $1,046,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $26,357,398.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,280 shares in the company, valued at $685,356.40. This represents a 97.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $149.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.14. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.37 and a fifty-two week high of $167.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 8.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.27.

Read Our Latest Report on CVX

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.