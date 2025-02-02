Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 1,924 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covenant Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,291.7% in the third quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Atmos Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $42.72 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.45.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

