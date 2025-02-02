Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 543.8% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 580.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 47.6% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

AJG stock opened at $302.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $291.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.56 and a beta of 0.76. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $227.43 and a 1 year high of $316.72.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.88%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AJG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

