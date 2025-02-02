Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 1,232 Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in USAC. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 3,054.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 16.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the second quarter worth $204,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in USA Compression Partners by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

USA Compression Partners Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE USAC opened at $26.61 on Friday. USA Compression Partners LP has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $28.47. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.68 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.06.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.07). USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 47.53% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $239.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USA Compression Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 368.43%.

USA Compression Partners Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

