Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $2.69 Million Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,816 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC's holdings in EQT were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQT. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,719 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 60,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,323 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EQT by 7.4% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Stock Performance

NYSE:EQT opened at $51.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.32 and its 200-day moving average is $39.81. The company has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.75, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $54.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on EQT from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank cut EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EQT news, Director Thomas F. Karam sold 30,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $1,351,803.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,038,086.64. This trade represents a 13.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About EQT



EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

