Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $2.99 Million Holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $55.47 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $47.76 and a 12 month high of $60.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.71.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

