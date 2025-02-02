Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,364 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 132.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $542.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $536.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $565.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $499.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.07. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $100.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $629.32.

In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn bought 1,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $511.57 per share, for a total transaction of $511,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,065. This trade represents a 28.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

