Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 4,112 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,671 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,112 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Shopify during the third quarter worth $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Shopify by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.
Shopify Stock Performance
NYSE SHOP opened at $116.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $150.79 billion, a PE ratio of 109.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.46. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $122.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.67. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Shopify
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
