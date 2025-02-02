China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,558 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,798,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,886 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $45.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.93 and a 200 day moving average of $39.77. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $54.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 0.62.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $196.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.76) EPS. Analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 85,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $4,473,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 92,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,249.14. The trade was a 48.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Scott Golden sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $36,725.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,353.66. This trade represents a 1.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 211,737 shares of company stock worth $10,920,687. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

