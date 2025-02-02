China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,842 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 29,755 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Concord Asset Management LLC VA grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 20,418 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 34,326 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,015 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 582,206 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $23,282,000 after buying an additional 8,393 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Argus upgraded Verizon Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 11,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $453,154.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,590 shares in the company, valued at $596,439.20. This represents a 43.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ stock opened at $39.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $165.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.61 and its 200 day moving average is $41.57. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $45.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 19.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 65.46%.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.