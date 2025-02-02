China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. Flower City Capital purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $2,237,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

AXSM opened at $106.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $111.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $104.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.71 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 158.36% and a negative net margin of 91.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.32) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.08.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

