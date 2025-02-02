China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $919,000 Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,923,000. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Danaher by 4.2% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 130,939 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,404,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth $502,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 13.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 300,825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on DHR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total value of $1,277,541.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,534,149.90. The trade was a 21.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR opened at $222.56 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $221.34 and a 1-year high of $281.70. The company has a market cap of $160.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $235.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.14. Danaher had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

