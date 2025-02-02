China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 94.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Trade Desk by 11.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 10.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 110,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,773,000 after buying an additional 10,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 512,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total value of $63,949,850.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,354,152.92. The trade was a 67.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $509,570.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,709 shares in the company, valued at $10,754,459.04. This represents a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 553,982 shares of company stock valued at $68,954,147. 9.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TTD opened at $118.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.56, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.45. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.56 and a twelve month high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $628.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TTD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Trade Desk from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $111.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.13.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

