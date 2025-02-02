China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,918 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 23,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 436.9% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 640,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,667,000 after acquiring an additional 19,081 shares during the period. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,404,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $98.36 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.22 and a 52-week high of $105.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.53. The company has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.56.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (down from $109.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

