China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 32,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tempus AI in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Tempus AI in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new stake in Tempus AI during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempus AI alerts:

Insider Activity at Tempus AI

In related news, CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 82,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $4,776,479.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,532,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,075,173.27. This represents a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ryan M. Bartolucci sold 13,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $826,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,220. The trade was a 19.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,037,702 shares of company stock valued at $89,449,651 over the last three months.

Tempus AI Stock Up 0.3 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ:TEM opened at $57.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.18 and a 200-day moving average of $48.23. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.69.

TEM has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tempus AI

About Tempus AI

(Free Report)

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempus AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempus AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.