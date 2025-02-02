China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,874 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 102,183,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,829,824,000 after acquiring an additional 9,105,164 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,609,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970,467 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,548,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,886,000 after acquiring an additional 591,316 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,318,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,146,000 after purchasing an additional 730,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,007,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,163,000 after buying an additional 150,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP opened at $32.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.76%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab acquired 3,619,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.34 per share, with a total value of $120,677,464.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 218,063,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,270,236,389.86. This trade represents a 1.69 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

