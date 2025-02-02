Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Chubb were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Chubb by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 8,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Concord Asset Management LLC VA increased its stake in Chubb by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 8,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.12.

Chubb Trading Down 1.0 %

CB opened at $272.01 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $238.85 and a 12-month high of $302.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $275.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 22.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.02%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

