Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.680-3.720 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.3 billion-$6.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.3 billion. Church & Dwight also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.900-0.900 EPS.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of CHD stock opened at $105.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.30 and its 200 day moving average is $104.22. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $96.09 and a 12-month high of $113.50.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 19.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 50.67%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.61.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Read bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.82 per share, for a total transaction of $117,502.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,584.10. This represents a 78.29 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 11,590 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $1,203,505.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,129 shares in the company, valued at $740,275.36. This trade represents a 61.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 593,035 shares of company stock worth $62,282,808. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Articles

